Madhubala's sister on her biopic: Imtiaz Ali terminated the contract

Mid-Day Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Madhubala's sister on her biopic: Imtiaz Ali terminated the contractThere was palpable excitement among cinephiles when reports of the Madhubala biopic landing in Imtiaz Ali's able hands hit headlines. The announcement was to be made today on Valentine's Day, which also coincides with the Mughal-e-Azam actor's birth anniversary. But even the most earnest efforts made by the veteran's sister...
Recent related news from verified sources

Bollywood News: Madhubala biopic put on hold over family's opposition, says sister

Madhubala's sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan, said the biopic, which was to be announced on Friday on the star's 87th birth anniversary, isn't happening as of now.
Zee News

Imtiaz is no longer making Madhubala biopic?

According to a report on a news portal, Imtiaz Ali’s next was supposed to be a biopic on late legendary actress Madhubala. The filmmaker was to make an...
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

fenil_seta

Fenil Seta Imtiaz Ali terminated the contract. He was to announce the biopic on Madhubala's birthday, which also coincides wit… https://t.co/nYfmhd0S2V 3 hours ago

Newsi2w

Newsindia2world Imtiaz Ali’s Madhubala Biopic Put On Hold Over Family’s Opposition, Says Sister https://t.co/lGBXZ27Xfq https://t.co/Ckih7YP3o8 4 hours ago

TBReporter

Bollywood Reporter Madhubala's sister on her biopic: Imtiaz Ali terminated the contract https://t.co/dLSzXpyDsI https://t.co/90Kuy3yMpO 4 hours ago

Vishnu__Bala

🤡 RT @PeepingMoon: He terminated the contract citing 'misunderstandings': #Madhubala's sister #MadhurBrijBhushan confirms #ImtiazAli's decisi… 5 hours ago

fpjindia

Free Press Journal #Imtiaz Ali terminates contract on Madhubala biopic due to differences with late actress's sister https://t.co/Igo51czeq1 5 hours ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon He terminated the contract citing 'misunderstandings': #Madhubala's sister #MadhurBrijBhushan confirms #ImtiazAli's… https://t.co/OvKzdGe6W6 6 hours ago

upalakbr999

Upala KBR ❤ RT @mid_day: On Madhubala's birth anniversary, citing a lack of approval from all members of Madhubala's family, Imtiaz Ali steps back from… 6 hours ago

mid_day

mid-day On Madhubala's birth anniversary, citing a lack of approval from all members of Madhubala's family, Imtiaz Ali step… https://t.co/NHcArvnNus 6 hours ago

