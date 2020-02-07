Global  

Justin Bieber's 'Changes' Album is Out - Listen Now!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Justin Bieber‘s new album is finally out! The 25-year-old singer just dropped his fifth studio album Changes. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber During the most recent episode of his docuseries, Justin and wife Hailey Bieber shared some intimate footage from their wedding. Tickets for Justin‘s Change Tour go on sale this [...]
Justin Bieber tried to FaceTime wife Hailey during playback session [Video]Justin Bieber tried to FaceTime wife Hailey during playback session

Chart-topping pop star Justin Bieber tried to FaceTime his wife in the midst of an album playback session in London.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published

Justin Bieber 'appreciates' Ariana Grande [Video]Justin Bieber 'appreciates' Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber "appreciates" Ariana Grande so much for reminding him how much he loves music when she invited him to perform with her at Coachella festival.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:10Published


Justin Bieber: 'Changes' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Justin Bieber‘s new album is officially OUT! The 25-year-old singer just dropped his fifth studio album Changes – and you can listen to it right here....
Just Jared

Justin Bieber Drops 'Intentions' feat. Quavo From 'Changes' - Read Lyrics & Watch Video!

Justin Bieber‘s new song “Intentions” featuring Quavo is out now! The 25-year-old “Yummy” singer and the 28-year-old rapper teamed up for the track and...
Just Jared


bellanaija

BellaNaija Justin Bieber’s “Changes” Album is the Best Valentine’s Gift! Listen on BN https://t.co/iQ1p4xKIP7 https://t.co/5iMwo9w7QS 6 seconds ago

isnotpolitics

Plain Facts Justin Bieber’s “Changes” Album is the Best Valentine’s Gift! Listen on BN https://t.co/XYoKMZB7tp https://t.co/WAYi2wuON1 7 seconds ago

zelayha_anaya

Zelayha Anaya RT @LukeJFurnival: JUSTIN BIEBER REALLY JUST MADE AN ALBUM WITH 0 SKIPS. STRAIGHT FIRE #changes 10 seconds ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Justin Bieber Releases His New Album, Changes — His First in 5 Years https://t.co/EWwUsgCfvh via @people 12 seconds ago

LukeJFurnival

Luke Furnival JUSTIN BIEBER REALLY JUST MADE AN ALBUM WITH 0 SKIPS. STRAIGHT FIRE #changes 18 seconds ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete RT @people: Justin Bieber Releases His New Album, Changes — His First in 5 Years https://t.co/lNiOWNuD1Q 18 seconds ago

itzzrokia

rokia🦋 RT @HotFreestyle: New music dropping at midnight: A Boogie - Artist 2.0 (album) Migos - GNF ft. Young Thug & Travis Scott Future & Drake… 20 seconds ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete RT @MTVNEWS: FINALLY! @justinbieber’s new album #Changes has arrived (and it was worth the almost five-year wait, WHEW) https://t.co/WKb0TI… 23 seconds ago

