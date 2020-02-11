Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan Reveal Big 'Outlander' News at Season Five Premiere!

Global  

Just Jared Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are together again for the season five premiere of Outlander! The stars walked the red carpet together for the season five premiere on Thursday evening (February 13) at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitriona Balfe Fellow cast members at the premiere included [...]
News video: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan STARZ “Outlander” Season 5 World Premiere Red Carpet

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan STARZ “Outlander” Season 5 World Premiere Red Carpet 01:18

 http://www.maximotv.com || Broll footage: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan on the red carpet at the STARZ ‘Outlander’ season 5 world premiere held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California USA on February 13, 2020 || "This video is available for editorial licensing, broadcast tv, all...

Cast Premieres ‘Outlander’ Season 5 [Video]Cast Premieres ‘Outlander’ Season 5

ET Canada brings you on the red carpet of the season 5 premiere of “Outlander”, where co-stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin tease what fans can expect from the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:10Published

Jim Hopper Is Alive in New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser [Video]Jim Hopper Is Alive in New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser

Jim Hopper Is Alive in New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser The character, who is played by David Harbour, was thought to have died at the end of season three. The trailer shows Hopper to be alive..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published


