Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan Reveal Big 'Outlander' News at Season Five Premiere!

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are together again for the season five premiere of Outlander! The stars walked the red carpet together for the season five premiere on Thursday evening (February 13) at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitriona Balfe Fellow cast members at the premiere included [...] 👓 View full article

