Tom Holland Shows Off Bulging Biceps During 'Kimmel' Interview!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
It looks like Tom Holland has been hitting the gym! The 23-year-old Spider-Man actor showed off his bulging biceps during his surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday (February 13). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Holland Tom wasn’t originally scheduled to appear on the show, but he hysterically crashed Chris Pratt‘s [...]
