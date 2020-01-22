Tom Holland Shows Off Bulging Biceps During 'Kimmel' Interview!

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

It looks like Tom Holland has been hitting the gym! The 23-year-old Spider-Man actor showed off his bulging biceps during his surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday (February 13). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Holland Tom wasn’t originally scheduled to appear on the show, but he hysterically crashed Chris Pratt‘s [...] 👓 View full article

