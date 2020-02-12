Global  

Almost No One Is Buying Bill Barr’s Complaint About Trump’s Tweets: ‘Absolutely Nonsense Theatrics’

Mediaite Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Almost No One Is Buying Bill Barr’s Complaint About Trump’s Tweets: ‘Absolutely Nonsense Theatrics’Attorney General Bill Barr appeared to directly rebuke President Donald Trump on Thursday over the latter’s numerous, incendiary tweets aimed at the Justice Department, but lots of political observers detected a distinct lack of sincerity in Barr’s supposed “complaint.” When Barr told ABC News that Trump’s online broadsides “make it impossible to do my job,” a torrent of […]
News video: Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case

Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case 02:12

 Donald Trump on Wednesday praised the head of the Justice Department for intervening on behalf of one of the president's friends and advisers who is facing sentencing after he was found guilty of seven charges including lying to Congress, obstruction, and witness tampering. This report produced by...

