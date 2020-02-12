Almost No One Is Buying Bill Barr’s Complaint About Trump’s Tweets: ‘Absolutely Nonsense Theatrics’
Friday, 14 February 2020 () Attorney General Bill Barr appeared to directly rebuke President Donald Trump on Thursday over the latter’s numerous, incendiary tweets aimed at the Justice Department, but lots of political observers detected a distinct lack of sincerity in Barr’s supposed “complaint.” When Barr told ABC News that Trump’s online broadsides “make it impossible to do my job,” a torrent of […]
Donald Trump on Wednesday praised the head of the Justice Department for intervening on behalf of one of the president's friends and advisers who is facing sentencing after he was found guilty of seven charges including lying to Congress, obstruction, and witness tampering. This report produced by...
"I have a problem with some of the tweets," US attorney general Bill Barr said in an interview, adding: "I cannot do my job here at the department with a... IndiaTimes Also reported by •CBS 2 •Mediaite •FOXNews.com •Seattle Times