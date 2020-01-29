Fantasy Island Movie Review: Horror served tasteless
Friday, 14 February 2020 (
4 hours ago)
**Fantasy Island*
*U/A: Adventure, Comedy, Horror*
*Cast: Michael Pena, Jimmy O. Yang, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Ryan Hansen, Maggie Q*
*Director: Jeff Wadlow*
*Rating:
**
Fantasy Island is a needless derivative of the 70's era TV series. This new spin-off, a picturesque, horror-affected adaptation, scripted by Jeff ...
Recent related videos from verified sources
Fantasy Island - Official Final Trailer
Check out the official final trailer for Fantasy Island starring Michael Peña, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, Michael Rooker, Charlotte McKinney, Parisa Fitz-Henley..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 01:06 Published 2 weeks ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this