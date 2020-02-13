Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fire UK staff, close Buckingham Palace office

FOXNews.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to distance themselves from royal life, letting go of all 15 of the UK staffers who served their office in Buckingham Palace, The Daily Mail reports.
