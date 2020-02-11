Global  

'Marriage Boot Camp': Michel'le Shockingly Claims Joseline Hernandez Is Her BF's Type

AceShowbiz Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
That seemingly doesn't sit well with the 'Love and Hip Hop: Miami' star's boyfriend Balistic Beats, who later looks at Stew and says, 'Me and you need to have a conversation.'
News video: Joseline Hernandez Explains How Childhood Abandonment Fuels Her Push To Get Engaged To Balistic Beats On ‘Marriage Boot Camp:

Joseline Hernandez Explains How Childhood Abandonment Fuels Her Push To Get Engaged To Balistic Beats On ‘Marriage Boot Camp:  01:43

 Joseline Hernandez explains why she's pushing for an engagement to Balistic Beats on the upcoming episode of WE tv's Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, set to air on Thursday, February 13th at 10pm ET/PT. Joseline and Balistic meet with Dr. Ish Major, who points out that Joseline is using...

Tweets about this

MayTKay

TKay✨ michel’le so fucking annoying on marriage boot camp 🤬 6 hours ago

xxDaee

Dae'ja🥰 Michel’le irritating af on marriage boot camp 9 hours ago

laniib_bougie

Lanii B. 👑 Im trynna watch Hip hop edition of marriage boot camp but I can’t with Michel'le voice 🤦🏽‍♀️ 23 hours ago

thatyohanesgirl

shea butter baby the guy on marriage boot camp with michel’le is called stew. STEWWW. i’m sorry but the african in me can’t not laugh. 2 days ago

kiss1041fm

KISS 104.1 Look who just stepped up inside The Morning Groove! Check out our girl R&B songbird @Michellemuzic and Chef Stew on… https://t.co/ZkhLnv8aZh 2 days ago

backwccds

chakra khan🍷 i’m watching marriage boot camp & michel’le voice sounding a lot like elmo lmao 3 days ago

Frank_TheBarber

Frank_TheBarber Michel'le is on Marriage Boot Camp hip-hop edition 4 days ago

BlackInformant

BlackInformant 🔥👑🔥 ‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Michel’le Shocks The Group With A Confession About Joseline Hernandez https://t.co/sUGVveWYHH 1 week ago

