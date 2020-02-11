In 'Downhill,' Julia Louis-Dreyfus And Will Ferrell Are 'Not Here To Play It Safe'

Global  

NPR Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
In the film Donwhill starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, a married couple barely escapes an avalanche during a family ski vacation and are forced to reevaluate their lives.
News video: Zach Woods On His Roles In The New Movie,

Zach Woods On His Roles In The New Movie, "Downhill," And The HBO Comedy, "Avenue 5" 52:53

 Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, "Downhill" follows a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell), who is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. Zach Woods stopped by BUILD to talk about his...

'Downhill' Premiere: Julia Louis-Dreyfus [Video]'Downhill' Premiere: Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus talks about the story of the movie.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 00:58Published

Zoe Chao, Zach Woods On ‘Downhill’ [Video]Zoe Chao, Zach Woods On ‘Downhill’

Zoe Chao and Zach Woods spill the tea on working with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell in their new relationship dramedy “Downhill”.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:05Published


Julia Louis-Dreyfus Made Sure She Wasn't Just Playing A Mom in 'Downhill'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus keeps it chic and sophisticated while attending the discussion of her upcoming film Downhill held at the 92nd Street Y on Monday (February...
Just Jared

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Thinks Trump Is Doing A Far Superior Version Of 'Veep' (Video)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (February 11) and took a shot at President Donald Trump. The Emmy-winning actress...
Just Jared Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

BTCoinXXX

BTCValexxx Will Ferrell, 'Downhill' Team Praise Star-Producer Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/ux87g9n6ak https://t.co/7I9siYetOu 23 seconds ago

dunn_maria

Maria Dunn RT @THR: "She made me feel so relaxed, so calm and so welcome." Giulio Berruti recalls meeting Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) after a 1… 14 minutes ago

THR

The Hollywood Reporter "She made me feel so relaxed, so calm and so welcome." Giulio Berruti recalls meeting Julia Louis-Dreyfus (… https://t.co/drAwI5Z3zw 41 minutes ago

JLD_daily

JLDaily ~ Julia Louis-Dreyfus fanpage "Downhill" PREMIERE with Julia Louis-Dreyfus https://t.co/HkSAOm3A0w via @YouTube https://t.co/VfXJdQ0d9C 1 hour ago

ConsoleCreature

Console Creatures ICYMI: Force Mineure: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Miranda Otto are a hoot in DOWNHILL,, but Will Ferrell does a face-pl… https://t.co/GiOBVDmlPN 1 hour ago

ThatShelf

That Shelf ICYMI: Force Mineure: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Miranda Otto are a hoot in DOWNHILL,, but Will Ferrell does a face-pl… https://t.co/EOWiWgIRHr 1 hour ago

Kumardk83

Durgesh M RT @latimes: How Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell made 'Downhill' at a working ski resort https://t.co/RiHetszp8e 2 hours ago

NortonAntiHarry

Harry Norton Julia Louis-Dreyfus Never Made The Connection Between Downhill And A Classic Seinfeld Episode https://t.co/F8sjhvKnoC 2 hours ago

