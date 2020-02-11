In 'Downhill,' Julia Louis-Dreyfus And Will Ferrell Are 'Not Here To Play It Safe'

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published Zach Woods On His Roles In The New Movie, "Downhill," And The HBO Comedy, "Avenue 5" 52:53 Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, "Downhill" follows a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell), who is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. Zach Woods stopped by BUILD to talk about his...