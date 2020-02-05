Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz-Varun Dhawan's fight video goes viral
Friday, 14 February 2020 () Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's fight sequence with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan from the 2014 film "Main Tera Hero" has gone viral. In the movie clip, Asim with a group of boys is seen getting involved in a fight with Varun.
In the action sequence, Asim runs towards Varun with a hockey stick but the "Badlapur" star hits...
Bigg Boss 13: As per reports, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, and Asim Riaz have been selected to participate in the mall task. The winner of the mall task will... Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-Day