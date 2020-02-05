Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz-Varun Dhawan's fight video goes viral

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz-Varun Dhawan's fight video goes viral

Mid-Day Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's fight sequence with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan from the 2014 film "Main Tera Hero" has gone viral. In the movie clip, Asim with a group of boys is seen getting involved in a fight with Varun.

In the action sequence, Asim runs towards Varun with a hockey stick but the "Badlapur" star hits...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Says He Really Liked Rashami Desai, Gets Into Another Fight With Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Says He Really Liked Rashami Desai, Gets Into Another Fight With Asim Riaz 01:47

 In a special Aap Ki Adalat session with Rajat Sharma the contestants talked about their issues and Sidharth talked about his relationship with Rashami and their falling out.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rashami brother and Mahira mom BIG FIGHTAsim brother on Himanshi, Siddharth Bigg Boss 13 [Video]Rashami brother and Mahira mom BIG FIGHTAsim brother on Himanshi, Siddharth Bigg Boss 13

Rashami brother and Mahira mom BIG FIGHTAsim brother on Himanshi, Siddharth Bigg Boss 13

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 35:39Published

Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Salman Khan’s TV Reality Show Bigg Boss 13 | Thappad [Video]Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Salman Khan’s TV Reality Show Bigg Boss 13 | Thappad

Taapsee Pannu recently slammed Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13. Watch the video to see what she has to say.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz to compete for the mall task?

Bigg Boss 13: As per reports, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, and Asim Riaz have been selected to participate in the mall task. The winner of the mall task will...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-Day

Bigg Boss 13: Sonal Vengurlekar makes a SHOCKING statement about Umar Riaz, says he used her as a 'mere catalyst' to build contacts in showbiz

Bigg Boss 13: Sonal Vengurlekar has revealed why she broke up with Asim Riaz's brother Umar
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

heroic_asim

Fatima (Asim Fan) RT @Spotboye: .@AjazkhanActor took to his social media to share a video with @iampritampyaare announcing his support for @imrealasim! #BB1… 8 seconds ago

Abdul20146576

Askhan RT @TheRealKhabri: Mr faisu vote Appeal for Asim Riaz Bigg boss 13 Grand FINALE #VoteForAsim #VoteForAsimRiaz https://t.co/TOFkmgkTkd ht… 12 seconds ago

Kamjain27

Kamlesh Jain RT @republic: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz DECLARED a 'winner' by Gauahar Khan and Shilpa Shinde https://t.co/XAM2s1oC6p 16 seconds ago

pr_ivanka632

प्रियंका जांगिड़ 🙋🏻‍♀️ Bigg Boss 13 Today Episode Asim Riaz Journey Video Emotional & Crying@Bo... https://t.co/ZPX8V6y88p via @YouTube 27 seconds ago

likedviper

Likedviper RT @Spotboye: As we inch closer to the #BiggBoss13 grand finale, here’s why we think these factors will favour @imrealasim in bagging the w… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.