Sam Smith Samples Donnie Darko On New Single 'To Die For'

New album 'To Die' lands in May...



*Sam Smith* has shared soaring new single 'To Die For'.



The pop star's new album 'To Die' lands on May 1st, with Sam Smith revealing the artwork in full.



You can check out the image up top, while also checking out Sam's new single.



Taken from the LP, 'To Die For' is another heartfelt ballad from Sam Smith, utilising their tender, soulful delivery to its fullest potential.



Working alongside regular collaborator Jimmy Napes, the team also utilised production duo Stargate for the studio sessions.



Grant Singer directs the striking new video, one that focusses on that modern modern plight: urban loneliness.



Sam Smith comments...



Releasing this song is going to be a wild one – I feel like it’s from one of the deepest parts of me. I wrote this with Jimmy Napes and Stargate in LA during a time of self-discovery and heartbreak.



This is for all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine’s Day xx



Tune in now.



Sam Smith will release new album 'To Die' on May 1st.



