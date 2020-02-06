Kodak Black Pours His Heart Out W/ Valentine’s Day BECAUSE OF YOU Banger
Friday, 14 February 2020 () Florida rapper Kodak Black isn’t letting his incarceration hold him down. The hip-hop star has come through for Valentine’s Day with his new “Because of You” single. Big Facts: Heading into Friday, KB’s new love-influenced record premiered online. High-Key Details: Earlier this week, KB hit up his social media pages to show followers he has […]
The post Kodak Black Pours His Heart Out W/ Valentine’s Day BECAUSE OF YOU Banger appeared first on .
The Most Loved Valentine's Day Candy in America Candystore.com has revealed each state's favorite treat on the holiday. The online store compiled figures from the last 12 years to get their results. M&Ms were no. 1 in Kansas, Iowa, Idaho, Arizona, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland. New Hampshire,...