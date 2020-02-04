Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Texas hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion is everywhere in 2020. The rap heavyweight pulled through this week for a must-see “B.I.T.C.H.” performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Watch and comment below! Jimmy Fallon made sure to plug the appearance on his Instagram page. Prior to the performance, Meg hit up her IG page […]



The post Watch: Megan Thee Stallion Performs B.I.T.C.H. On THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON appeared first on . Texas hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion is everywhere in 2020. The rap heavyweight pulled through this week for a must-see “B.I.T.C.H.” performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Watch and comment below! Jimmy Fallon made sure to plug the appearance on his Instagram page. Prior to the performance, Meg hit up her IG page […]The post Watch: Megan Thee Stallion Performs B.I.T.C.H. On THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON appeared first on . 👓 View full article

