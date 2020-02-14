Global  

SRK, Gauri celebrate 36th Valentine’s Day

IndiaTimes Friday, 14 February 2020
When we talk or think about romance in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is the name that pops up instantly. He has redefined the meaning of love through his films. Today, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the King of Hearts has posted an adorable wish for his wife Gauri Khan.
Recent related news from verified sources

Shah Rukh Khan's witty quip on 36th Valentine's Day with wife Gauri

Be it off-screen or on-screen, superstar Shah Rukh Khan knows the best how to woo his fans with his romantic charisma and wit. Leaving no chance to spread love...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

