Elizabeth Warren Destroys Mike Bloomberg: He Blamed Mortgage Crisis on Banks Not Being ‘Bigger Racists’

Friday, 14 February 2020
Elizabeth Warren crushed Mike Bloomberg over his 2008 remarks about the mortgage crisis, which she described essentially as Bloomberg lamenting the end of a racist policy.
Bloomberg Under Fire for 2008 Comments Blaming Mortgage Crisis on End of Redlining

Mike Bloomberg is under fire for comments he made in 2008 blaming the mortgage crisis on the end of the discriminatory practice of "redlining," even as his...
Mediaite

After Slamming Other Candidates for ‘Sucking Up to Billionaires,’ Warren Says She’d Accept Money From Bloomberg in the General Election

At tonight's Democratic primary debate in New Hampshire, Massachusetts Sen. *Elizabeth Warren* once again slammed her competitors for taking money from...
Mediaite

