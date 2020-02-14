Global  

'The Batman' Starts Filming in London - See the First Pics From the Set!

Just Jared Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Filming for The Batman is officially kicking off! The highly anticipated movie kicked off production on Wednesday (February 12) in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson In the photos from the set of the production, a jogger – a stunt double for lead Robert Pattinson – is mugged in [...]
