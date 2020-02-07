Global  

Wendy Williams Cries While Apologizing for Comments About Gay Men - Watch (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Wendy Williams is apologizing. The Wendy Williams Show host issued an apology video on Friday (February 14) following an episode of her show in which she spoke about gay men, criticizing them for wearing “our skirts and heels.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Wendy Williams “I’ll start by saying I apologize, I did [...]
Wendy's worker fired for taking bath in kitchen sink

 GRENNVILLE, MICHIGAN — A worker was filmed enjoying a nice bubble bath in a sink at a Greenville Wendy's joint while other employees watched on in enjoyment. According to WXMI, a version of the now viral video was originally shared on video-sharing app TikTok, but has since been deleted. But...

'Tyler, the Creator' calls A$AP Rocky his "boyfriend''

This is the moment 'Tyler, the Creator' jokingly called A$AP Rocky his "boyfriend" in front of a cheering crowd at the swanky Mauro's Cafe in Los Angeles, California on Sunday [February 9,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:21Published

Kevin Hart Says He Was 'Immature' About Oscars Scandal

Kevin Hart Says He Was 'Immature' About Oscars Scandal Hart was criticized by the public after his anti-gay tweets from 2010 and 2011 resurfaced, causing him to step down as Oscars host in 2019.

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:28Published


Wendy Williams digs herself into yet another hole as she tells gay men to 'stop wearing skirts and heels'

Wendy Williams is under fire after accusing gay men of appropriating skirts and heels from women. On Thursday's edition of The Wendy Williams Show, the daytime...
PinkNews

Wendy Williams Faces Backlash After Saying Gay Men Should Stop 'Wearing Our Skirts & Heels'

Wendy Williams is under fire yet again. The daytime TV talk show host made comments during her Thursday show (February 13) that are now sparking backlash on...
Just Jared


GlobalLGBTNews

GlobalLGBTNews 🏳️‍🌈 @WendyWilliams Cries While Apologizing for Comments About Gay Men – Watch (Video) @JustJared https://t.co/zvBRpFqvJD 41 minutes ago

tvaddict91

Dennis 🐈 RT @JustJared: Wendy Williams cries while apologizing for her comments about gay men - watch: https://t.co/ZDds7Yg990 43 minutes ago

read_most

News Read Most in 24 Hours Wendy Williams Cries While Apologizing for Comments About Gay Men - Watch (Video) https://t.co/lnvhhgSj1j https://t.co/zwWYOD0adp 52 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Wendy Williams cries while apologizing for her comments about gay men - watch: https://t.co/ZDds7Yg990 2 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Wendy Williams Cries While Applauding Zaya Wade For Living In Her Truth https://t.co/b1Z42vMLeF 11 hours ago

AsumeTech

AsumeTech Wendy Williams Cries While Applauding Zaya Wade For Living In Her Truth https://t.co/WkUgLH1ipp https://t.co/3JCErqiNn7 11 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Wendy Williams Cries While Applauding Zaya Wade, 12, For Coming Out As Trans: ‘Good For Her’ https://t.co/rFpqDG0mkF via @HollywoodLife 1 day ago

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife Wendy Williams cried while praising Zaya Wade for her bravery after coming out as transgender… https://t.co/YvfRDyWyef 2 days ago

