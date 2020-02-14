Harrison Ford Leaks Details About the New 'Indiana Jones' Movie - Watch! (Video)

Global  

Just Jared Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Harrison Ford is dishing about the upcoming Indiana Jones film! The 77-year-old actor made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (February 18). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harrison Ford During his appearance in the upcoming episode, Harrison revealed that he’s hoping to begin filming the highly anticipated fifth installment [...]
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
 (CNN) The man who plays Indiana Jones and is ready for his next crusade. Actor Harrison Ford told Ellen DeGeneres in an appearance on her talk show that production on the fifth Indiana Jones movie is set to begin this summer. (In an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, set to air February 16, the actor...

