Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How She Failed as a Mother - Watch! (Video)

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How She Failed as a Mother - Watch! (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Gwyneth Paltrow is getting candid about her personal life. The goop entrepreneur made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (February 14), guest-hosted by John Legend. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwyneth Paltrow During her appearance, Gwyneth discussed how she is a romantic and loves Valentine’s Day. She also opened up [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gwyneth Paltrow slammed over Goop claims by health chief [Video]Gwyneth Paltrow slammed over Goop claims by health chief

Gwyneth Paltrow's new Netflix show has been slammed by the head of Britain's National Health Service for putting fans' health at risk by promoting unfounded health claims.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Kelly Brook 'mortified' after passed wind in front of Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow [Video]Kelly Brook 'mortified' after passed wind in front of Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow

Actress and model Kelly Brook was left red-faced after she passed "the smelliest" wind while attending a gathering at Madonna's home with the singer's friend Gwyneth Paltrow.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.