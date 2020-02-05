Global  

'Master' 1st song 'Kutti Story': Thalapathy Vijay lends voice to Anirudh Ravichander's latest musical offering

Friday, 14 February 2020
Thalapathy Vijay has given his voice to Anirudh Ravichander's music in his upcoming film 'Master' song 'Kutti Story'
Master song Kutti Story: A compilation of Vijay’s mantras for success


Indian Express

Vijay's 'Master' song 'Oru Kutti Katha'

The fans of actor Vijay have been desperately waiting for the ‘Oru Kutti Katha’ single track from 'Master' since the announcement was made by the makers.
IndiaTimes


