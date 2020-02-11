Global  

David Schwimmer dodges 'Friends' reunion questions, jokes co-star Matthew Perry is pregnant

FOXNews.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
David Schwimmer expertly dodged questions about a potential “Friends” reunion when confronted with a mountain of evidence during a recent interview. 
News video: Matthew Perry gains 4.4 million followers in his first day on Instagram

Matthew Perry gains 4.4 million followers in his first day on Instagram 01:04

 ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry recently made his debut on Instagram with the username ‘mattyperry4’.

Former 'Friends' star David Schwimmer will read children to sleep on 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories'.

'Friends' star David Schwimmer has revealed he's a huge fan of 'The Great British Bake Off'.

David Schwimmer Addresses 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry's 'Big News Coming...' Tweet!

David Schwimmer is clearing the air about the rumored Friends reunion! Quizzed by hosts Matt Baker and Alex Jones on BBC’s The One Show on Tuesday (February...
David Schwimmer refuses to deny Friends reunion rumours: 'Maybe Matthew Perry is pregnant'

The actor was jokingly evasive about the reunion, which many are saying will now go ahead
