'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)
Friday, 14 February 2020 () Rick Cosnett is coming out. The 36-year-old star of The Vampire Diaries and The Flash opened up about his sexuality in a message on his Instagram account on Thursday (February 13). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rick Cosnett “Hi everyone. Dramatic pause…I’m gay,” he said. He went on to say he “just wanted [...]
This is the moment 'Tyler, the Creator' jokingly called A$AP Rocky his "boyfriend" in front of a cheering crowd at the swanky Mauro's Cafe in Los Angeles, California on Sunday [February 9, 2020]. The hip hop star, whose ambiguous sexuality has become a point of debate, appeared to be celebrating...