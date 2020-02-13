Global  

'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Rick Cosnett is coming out. The 36-year-old star of The Vampire Diaries and The Flash opened up about his sexuality in a message on his Instagram account on Thursday (February 13). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rick Cosnett “Hi everyone. Dramatic pause…I’m gay,” he said. He went on to say he “just wanted [...]
The Flash and Vampire Diaries star Rick Cosnett just came out as gay in an inspiring video

The Flash actor Rick Cosnett came out as gay in a touching video, imploring the world to live their truth "everyday". With the blessed DNA of being Hugh...
PinkNews

