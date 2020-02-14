Global  

Charles ‘Chuckie’ O’Brien, Self-Proclaimed Foster Son Of Jimmy Hoffa, Dies In Florida

cbs4.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The self-proclaimed foster son of Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa has died. Charles "Chuckie" O'Brien was one of Hoffa's longtime associates who later became a leading suspect in the labor leader's disappearance.
Charles ‘Chuckie’ O’Brien, Jimmy Hoffa associate portrayed in 'The Irishman,' dies at 86

Charles “Chuckie” O’Brien, an associate of the late Teamsters union boss Jimmy Hoffa who is portrayed in the 2019 movie “The Irishman,” died Thursday...
FOXNews.com

Jimmy Hoffa associate who was suspect in disappearance dies

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Charles “Chuckie” O’Brien, a longtime associate of Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa who became a leading suspect in the labor...
Seattle Times

