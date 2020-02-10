Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Reinstated NFL Star Myles Garrett Reiterates Claim Steelers QB Called Him Racial Slur Before Attack With Helmet

Reinstated NFL Star Myles Garrett Reiterates Claim Steelers QB Called Him Racial Slur Before Attack With Helmet

Mediaite Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Reinstated NFL Star Myles Garrett Reiterates Claim Steelers QB Called Him Racial Slur Before Attack With HelmetCleveland Browns Pro Bowler Myles Garrett doubled down twice this week on his claim that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph called him the N-word during an in-game altercation on Nov. 14, 2019 where Garrett attacked Rudolph with his helmet. Garrett first made the claim several days after Garrett slammed his helmet onto Rudolph’s exposed head, subsequently […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published < > Embed
News video: How a Trailblazing African American Inventor Made Roads Safer

How a Trailblazing African American Inventor Made Roads Safer 01:04

 Garrett Morgan, creator of the three-position traffic signal, also invented the predecessor to gas masks and revamped the sewing machine.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Myles Garrett Claims Mason Rudolph Used Slur [Video]Myles Garrett Claims Mason Rudolph Used Slur

In an interview with ESPN, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett renewed his claims that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Myles Garrett: Cleveland Browns player reinstated by NFL following helmet attack ban

Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett is reinstated by the NFL following his indefinite suspension for hitting Mason Rudolph with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's...
BBC Sport Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.caBBC NewsTMZ.comDenver PostUSATODAY.com

Suspended Browns star Myles Garrett meets with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in step toward reinstatement

Suspended defensive end has begun process of NFL return three months after hitting Steelers QB Mason Rudolph with helmet.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Sean_Morgan_

Sean Morgan RT @BrodieTalk: Listen to the most recent episode of my podcast: Episode 29: NBA All-Star weekend preview, Myles Garrett reinstated, and Da… 13 hours ago

thatdudejuan14

Juan RT @brgridiron: Myles Garrett is being reinstated by the NFL today. The Browns star missed the last six games of the season after hitting… 14 hours ago

HotSpringsSport

Sentinel-Record Sports Myles Garrett is allowed to play and chase quarterbacks again after the NFL reinstated the Browns' star defensive e… https://t.co/9b0xctlIcJ 19 hours ago

dannybeans27

Danny Beans RT @twithersAP: AP source says #Browns star DE Myles Garrett to be reinstated by NFL from suspension today. 1 day ago

KUSINews

KUSI News Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL after being suspended for hitting Steelers q… https://t.co/5Wb41LVxAI 1 day ago

DebbieE_F

Debbie Elliott-Fisk RT @RapSheet: From NFL Now: The NFL reinstated #Browns star pass-rusher Myles Garrett from his suspension after he met with Roger Goodell i… 1 day ago

2balcaine

Manuel alarcon WTF??? Back in Brown: Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett reinstated to NFL following in-game helmet attack fracas https://t.co/CuhQV3MT1z 1 day ago

kodali_siva

Siva Kodali [Withers] AP source says Browns star DE Myles Garrett to be reinstated by NFL from suspension today. https://t.co/GP2C1F5040 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.