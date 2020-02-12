Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay

'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay

AceShowbiz Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The 36-year-old actor who stars in 'The Vampire Diaries' and 'The Flash' has come out of the closet and promised to himself to 'live his truth' every day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rick Moranis to star in ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ reboot [Video]Rick Moranis to star in ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ reboot

After a 24-year hiatus from acting, Moranis is stepping back into the spotlight to revisit one of his most iconic roles.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Rick Moranis to Star in ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ Reboot [Video]Rick Moranis to Star in ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ Reboot

Rick Moranis to Star in ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ Reboot After a 24-year hiatus from acting, Moranis is stepping back into the spotlight to revisit one of his most iconic roles. He took a break..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Flash and Vampire Diaries star Rick Cosnett just came out as gay in an inspiring video

The Flash actor Rick Cosnett came out as gay in a touching video, imploring the world to live their truth “everyday”. With the blessed DNA of being Hugh...
PinkNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

johnjferrie

john j ferrie RT @AttitudeMag: .@CW_TheFlash star Rick Cosnett comes out as gay in Instagram post: https://t.co/0f8AEVkPzH https://t.co/ggT93LvIxr 1 hour ago

Manu_V

Manu 🏳️‍🌈 #StaySpooky 👻 RT @justjaredjr: #TheFlash star Rick Cosnett is coming out in a touching video: https://t.co/w1BDdqsv3a 1 hour ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. #TheFlash star Rick Cosnett is coming out in a touching video: https://t.co/w1BDdqsv3a 2 hours ago

priscilatosate

Priscila 'The Flash' Star Rick Cosnett Reveals He's Gay in Touching Video https://t.co/VEs8KcdZqr via @JustJaredJr 2 hours ago

foreverunsolve1

foreverunsolved RT @PinkNews: The Flash and Vampire Diaries star Rick Cosnett just came out as gay in an inspiring video https://t.co/4mRORKJunj 3 hours ago

Nzgrim

Grim The Flash and Vampire Diaries star Rick Cosnett just came out as gay in an inspiring video https://t.co/eQBzHO2QZT 3 hours ago

zacharywilson10

zacky 'Flash' star Rick Cosnett comes out as gay https://t.co/G5IFm4aFrp via @upi 3 hours ago

H50Europe

𝑀𝒸𝒟𝒶𝓃𝓃💗 𝒹𝑒𝓉🌞𝓍 - 𝑀𝓎𝒞❤𝓋𝑒𝓃 RT @ETCanada: #RickCosnett of @CW_TheFlash came out to fans via Instagram https://t.co/DWZZHyXx8T 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.