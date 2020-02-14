Global  

Sabrina Carpenter Surprises Fans With New Song 'Honeymoon Fades' - Listen Now!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans with a new song in honor of Valentine’s Day! The 20-year-old singer and actress just dropped her new song “Honeymoon Fades,” which is all about being in it for the long run with a loved one. “I hope we never change / I hope we stay the same / I hope [...]
