2 days ago < > Embed Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published Singer-Songwriter Alex Ebert Breaks Down His Latest Album, "I vs I" 23:53 His most expansive and eclectic album yet, on "I vs I" Alex Ebert unfolds a conceptual narrative that explores the many facets of the human experience, through the lens of a deteriorating relationship and the eventual phoenix-like rise back into the warmth of a new love. Ebert’s second solo record...