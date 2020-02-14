Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > WATCH: Susan Sarandon Uses Inspirational Muhammad Ali Quote at Bernie Sanders Rally — That Ali Didn’t Say

WATCH: Susan Sarandon Uses Inspirational Muhammad Ali Quote at Bernie Sanders Rally — That Ali Didn’t Say

Mediaite Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Susan Sarandon roused the crowd at a Bernie Sanders rally with an inspirational quote that she attributed to the legendary Muhammad Ali, but which was actually written by an advertising copywriter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Geo Beats - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Bernie Holy Water': Rally Crowd Reacts As Sanders Gives Water To Someone With Medical Issue

'Bernie Holy Water': Rally Crowd Reacts As Sanders Gives Water To Someone With Medical Issue 01:22

 Check out this moment from Bernie Sanders' rally.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders speaks at voter rally in Bakersfield [Video]Bernie Sanders speaks at voter rally in Bakersfield

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a voter rally in Bakersfield, Calif.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 33:51Published

Bernie Sanders Rally in Santa Ana [Video]Bernie Sanders Rally in Santa Ana

Sanders is currently polling as the front-runner in California.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

PHOTOS: Bernie Sanders’ rally at Colorado Convention Center

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at the Colorado Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 in Denver.
Denver Post Also reported by •Mediaite

WATCH: Sanders Offers Water to Rally Goer with Medical Issue, Someone in Crowd Shouts ‘The Bernie Holy Water!’

Bernie Sanders offered some medic care for one when a woman at a rally experienced a medical issue, and Sanders stopped the rally to offer her what one audience...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.