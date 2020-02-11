Global  

JUST IN: Michael Avenatti Found Guilty in Nike Extortion Trial

Friday, 14 February 2020
Former Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti was found guilty of all three counts related to his attempt to extort Nike, Friday. Avenatti, who made headlines as the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels during her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, was accused of trying to extort Nike for $25 million. Avenatti still faces two separate […]
News video: Prosecutors: Michael Avenatti Shook Down Nike To Deal With 'Mountain Of Debt'

Prosecutors: Michael Avenatti Shook Down Nike To Deal With 'Mountain Of Debt' 00:36

 Reuters reports celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti’s extortion trial neared its end on Tuesday. A federal prosecutor said Avenatti had an “agenda” to shake down Nike Inc by threatening to tar it with corruption allegations. Avenatti's defense lawyers said their client was simply representing...

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti is found guilty in Nike extortion case

A U.S. jury on Friday found Michael Avenatti guilty in a criminal trial accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc out of millions of dollars and...
Reuters

Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case

NEW YORK — Michael Avenatti, the brash attorney who became a ferocious critic of President Donald Trump while representing an adult-film actress at the center...
Seattle Times


