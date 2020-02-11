JUST IN: Michael Avenatti Found Guilty in Nike Extortion Trial
Friday, 14 February 2020 () Former Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti was found guilty of all three counts related to his attempt to extort Nike, Friday. Avenatti, who made headlines as the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels during her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, was accused of trying to extort Nike for $25 million. Avenatti still faces two separate […]
Reuters reports celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti’s extortion trial neared its end on Tuesday. A federal prosecutor said Avenatti had an “agenda” to shake down Nike Inc by threatening to tar it with corruption allegations. Avenatti's defense lawyers said their client was simply representing...