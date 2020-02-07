Global  

Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Sam Smith, and more take over your New Music Friday

Friday, 14 February 2020
This weekend is filled with new music from Billie Eilish for the new "Bond" movie to the latest from Justin Bieber, Sam Smith and more.
News video: Justin Bieber is 'so proud' of Billie Eilish

Justin Bieber is 'so proud' of Billie Eilish 00:50

 Justin Bieber has gushed about how proud he is of Billie Eilish for her James Bond theme 'No Time To Die'.

Justin Bieber Cries, Wants To 'Protect' Billie Eilish From Industry [Video]Justin Bieber Cries, Wants To 'Protect' Billie Eilish From Industry

Screenshot Twitter/billie eilish source media, Gary Miller/Getty Images Justin Bieber got emotional and even had to wipe away tears while talking about wanting to protect Billie Eilish during his Beats..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Billie Eilish: 'Bombed' Oscars Performance [Video]Billie Eilish: 'Bombed' Oscars Performance

Apple Music Billie Eilish performed a cover of &quot;Yesterday&quot; by The Beatles for the 2020 Oscars&apos; &quot;In Memoriam&quot; segment. On Thursday, she revealed to Zane Lowe..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published


Justin Bieber & Quavo Team up For Powerful Music Video 'Intentions': Watch

Just one week ahead of his highly-anticipated Changes release, Justin Bieber unveiled another track from the album on Friday (Feb. 7...
Billboard.com

Justin Bieber Drops 'Intentions' feat. Quavo From 'Changes' - Read Lyrics & Watch Video!

Justin Bieber‘s new song “Intentions” featuring Quavo is out now! The 25-year-old “Yummy” singer and the 28-year-old rapper teamed up for the track and...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared JrBillboard.com

