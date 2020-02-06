Global  

James Blake Defends Girlfriend Jameela Jamil Amid Munchausen Syndrome Allegations

Just Jared Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
James Blake is sticking up for his girlfriend, Jameela Jamil. The 31-year-old musician spoke out in support of the 33-year-old Good Place star, who he’s been dating for five years, on social media after allegations arose that she was lying about her medical illnesses and accidents over the years. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics [...]
