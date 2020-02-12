Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > R. Kelly accused of sex with teen girl in 1990s as indictment is updated

R. Kelly accused of sex with teen girl in 1990s as indictment is updated

Reuters Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Singer R. Kelly, already facing trial in three states on sexual abuse, child pornography, kidnapping and obstruction of justice charges, has been hit with an updated indictment in Chicago stemming from a newly-identified victim, court documents showed on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Charged for Enticing Missing Springfield Teen [Video]Man Charged for Enticing Missing Springfield Teen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- A man has been charged for enticing a missing Springfield teen girl to have sex.

Credit: KOLRPublished

Sarah Lawrence College dad accused of sex trafficking [Video]Sarah Lawrence College dad accused of sex trafficking

The father of a former student at Sarah Lawrence College in New York, who is accused of moving into his daughter's dormitory in 2010 and preying on her friends, was charged with sex trafficking and..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:53Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.