WATCH: Klobuchar Whiffs When Asked to Name the President of Mexico Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Democratic 2020 candidate Amy Klobuchar, in a Telemundo interview Thursday night, was unable to recall the name of Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador when asked. The candidate, along with 2020 rivals Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg, sat down with Telemundo following a League of United Latin American Citizens forum at which the candidates were speaking. […] 👓 View full article

