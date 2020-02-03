Global  

Nick Jonas Holds Hands With Priyanka Chopra In Milan

Just Jared Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Nick Jonas holds on tightly to Priyanka Chopra‘s hand while leaving their hotel in Milan, Italy on Friday afternoon (February 14). The married couple stepped out for a romantic Valentine’s Day lunch at Salumaio restaurant. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas Just recently, Nick opened up about joining The Voice‘s new season [...]
