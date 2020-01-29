Global  

Jane Fonda Reveals Whether She's Getting More Plastic Surgery

Just Jared Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Jane Fonda is saying no to any more plastic surgery. In her cover story with Elle Canada, the 82-year-old actress opened up about the work she’s actually had done and her decision not to have anything else done. “I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery [...]
