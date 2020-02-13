Global  

Who Is the Voice of Sonic the Hedgehog in the New Movie?

Just Jared Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Sonic the Hedgehog is a hit at the box office! The film is heading toward a $55 million opening at 3,150 North American locations over President’s Day weekend, Variety reports. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Schwartz If you’re wondering which actor voices Sonic the Hedgehog in the new movie, meet Ben Schwartz! [...]
