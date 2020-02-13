Who Is the Voice of Sonic the Hedgehog in the New Movie?

Sonic the Hedgehog is a hit at the box office! The film is heading toward a $55 million opening at 3,150 North American locations over President’s Day weekend, Variety reports. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Schwartz If you’re wondering which actor voices Sonic the Hedgehog in the new movie, meet Ben Schwartz! [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Biggest Easter Eggs in the Sonic Movie The last time Dave tried to analyze the Sonic Movie for Easter Eggs, something that has never happened with WatchMojo happened ... the list broke. Now that the movie is out in full, can he get through.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 09:06Published 1 day ago Ben Schwartz Talks ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ When fans saw the original “Sonic The Hedgehog” trailer, they weren’t exactly loving the look of the main character. Well, the studio heard, listened and re-designed the video game hero for the.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:53Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Sonic the Hedgehog review: fast casual Image: Paramount When the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog was released in 2019, fans were horrified by CGI Sonic’s beady little eyes and human teeth...

The Verge 3 days ago



I saw the controversial 'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie, and it was a delightful kid's romp made far better by a classic Jim Carrey performance · *A new movie starring one of gaming's most iconic characters debuts on Valentine's Day. **"Sonic the Hedgehog" is the first-ever movie to star the speedy blue...

Business Insider 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this