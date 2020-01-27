Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle W/ Emotional, Must-See V-Day Throwback Moments: “You Used To Tell Me Everyday Was Valentine”

Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle W/ Emotional, Must-See V-Day Throwback Moments: “You Used To Tell Me Everyday Was Valentine”

SOHH Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle W/ Emotional, Must-See V-Day Throwback Moments: “You Used To Tell Me Everyday Was Valentine”Hollywood actress Lauren London is still riding for her soulmate. On the first Valentine’s Day since his passing, the high-profile entertainer went online to share heartfelt moments of late hip-hop boyfriend Nipsey Hussle. Big Facts: On Friday, Lauren went to Instagram to dish on how much she still loves the West Coast legend. High-Key Details: […]

The post Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle W/ Emotional, Must-See V-Day Throwback Moments: “You Used To Tell Me Everyday Was Valentine” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: London's first self-love restaurant launches for Valentine's Day

London's first self-love restaurant launches for Valentine's Day 01:00

 London's first self-love restaurant launches for Valentine's Day.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Valentine's Day Humor [Video]Valentine's Day Humor

Ah yes, Valentine's Day! The day were you can show that special someone how much you care. The Valentine's reactions in this compilation are priceless. Whether it's a baby eating a rose, a little..

Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos     Duration: 03:06Published

Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys [Video]Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys

Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys The rapper, who died in March 2019, won for the song, "Racks In The Middle." The song also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. Hussle's longtime..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle W/ Throwback Pic: “Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!”

Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle W/ Throwback Pic: “Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!”Hollywood actress Lauren London is keeping her late boyfriend’s memory alive. The California entertainer went online this week with a throwback pic of Nipsey...
SOHH

Lauren London Not Dating Diddy, Proclaims Love for Nipsey

Lauren London's making it perfectly clear she's NOT dating Diddy or anyone else for that matter ... 'cause it'll be her and Nipsey Hussle 'til the end of time....
TMZ.com Also reported by •E! OnlineAceShowbiz

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.