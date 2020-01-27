Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle W/ Emotional, Must-See V-Day Throwback Moments: “You Used To Tell Me Everyday Was Valentine”
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () Hollywood actress Lauren London is still riding for her soulmate. On the first Valentine’s Day since his passing, the high-profile entertainer went online to share heartfelt moments of late hip-hop boyfriend Nipsey Hussle. Big Facts: On Friday, Lauren went to Instagram to dish on how much she still loves the West Coast legend. High-Key Details: […]
The post Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle W/ Emotional, Must-See V-Day Throwback Moments: “You Used To Tell Me Everyday Was Valentine” appeared first on .
Lauren London's making it perfectly clear she's NOT dating Diddy or anyone else for that matter ... 'cause it'll be her and Nipsey Hussle 'til the end of time.... TMZ.com Also reported by •E! Online •AceShowbiz