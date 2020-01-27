Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Hollywood actress Lauren London is still riding for her soulmate. On the first Valentine’s Day since his passing, the high-profile entertainer went online to share heartfelt moments of late hip-hop boyfriend Nipsey Hussle. Big Facts: On Friday, Lauren went to Instagram to dish on how much she still loves the West Coast legend. High-Key Details: […]



The post Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle W/ Emotional, Must-See V-Day Throwback Moments: “You Used To Tell Me Everyday Was Valentine” appeared first on . Hollywood actress Lauren London is still riding for her soulmate. On the first Valentine’s Day since his passing, the high-profile entertainer went online to share heartfelt moments of late hip-hop boyfriend Nipsey Hussle. Big Facts: On Friday, Lauren went to Instagram to dish on how much she still loves the West Coast legend. High-Key Details: […]The post Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle W/ Emotional, Must-See V-Day Throwback Moments: “You Used To Tell Me Everyday Was Valentine” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

