Prosecutors make closing arguments in Harvey Weinstein trial

CBS News Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Prosecutors made closing arguments in the Harvey Weinstein trial on Friday. Attorney Jesse Weber was in court. He joined CBSN to discuss what he observed.
News video: Closing Arguments In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Closing Arguments In Harvey Weinstein Trial 00:38

 The disgraced Hollywood heavyweight is accused of raping women in a hotel room in March of 2013.

Weinstein Considered Victims 'Disposable' [Video]Weinstein Considered Victims 'Disposable'

(Newser) – Harvey Weinstein considered himself such a Hollywood big shot that he thought he could get away with treating aspiring actresses like &quot;complete disposables,&quot; Assistant..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published


Prosecutors make closing arguments at Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial are expected to focus the jury's attention back on his accusers, having the last word in closing arguments before...
CBC.ca

Closing arguments made in Harvey Weinstein case

After hearing from witnesses, a jury heard closing arguments from Harvey Weinstein's defense. The disgraced Hollywood producer is accused of rape. Nikki Battiste...
CBS News

