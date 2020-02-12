Global  

R. Kelly faces sexual abuse allegations involving a new accuser in updated federal indictment in Chicago

Saturday, 15 February 2020
R. Kelly is facing sexual abuse allegations involving a new accuser, an updated federal indictment against the disgraced R&B singer -- and unsealed on Friday in Chicago -- revealed. 
News video: Sarah Lawrence College dad accused of sex trafficking

Sarah Lawrence College dad accused of sex trafficking 01:53

 The father of a former student at Sarah Lawrence College in New York, who is accused of moving into his daughter's dormitory in 2010 and preying on her friends, was charged with sex trafficking and extortion in a federal indictment. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

R. Kelly Faces New Allegation For Sexual Abuse Of A Minor [Video]R. Kelly Faces New Allegation For Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

R. Kelly received a new allegation against him for sexual abuse of a minor. According to CNN, the singer faced charges of sexual abuse im multiple jurisdictions. He was charged with a 13-count..

R. Kelly Faces New Indictment [Video]R. Kelly Faces New Indictment

CBS 2's Chris Tye reports a new federal indictment has been handed down against embattled singer R. Kelly in Chicago, adding a new sexual abuse victim not mentioned in the original case, but removing..

R Kelly hit with fresh sexual abuse allegations in new indictment

Updated federal indictment includes multiple counts of child pornography
Reworked charges in Chicago cite another R. Kelly accuser

CHICAGO (AP) — An updated federal indictment against R. Kelly filed Friday in Chicago includes sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser, adding to the...
