Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Amanda Bynes is Engaged to the 'Love of Her Life' - See Her Ring!

Amanda Bynes is Engaged to the 'Love of Her Life' - See Her Ring!

Just Jared Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Amanda Bynes is engaged! The 33-year-old Easy A actress shared the exciting news with fans on Valentine’s Day, Friday (February 14). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amanda Bynes “Engaged to tha love of my life,” she captioned the Instagram photo below. Check out her massive ring! It is unclear who her new fiance [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amanda Peet's Honest Quotes On Parenting [Video]Amanda Peet's Honest Quotes On Parenting

Actress Amanda Peet isn't afraid to talk about the rocky journey of motherhood. From work-life balance, postpartum depression and challenging conversations, she often talks publicly about it all. She..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amanda Bynes announces she's engaged to the 'love of my life'

Amanda Bynes is set to be a bride! The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to announce she's engaged along with a close-up photo of a...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

addaipatrick517

#Rapture savage # Amanda Bynes Announced She’s Engaged To “The Love Her Life” https://t.co/fjKbrw3sI4 https://t.co/hqRA3hRN8r 4 seconds ago

warlock012

warlock012 Amanda Bynes announces she's engaged to the 'love of my life' https://t.co/kI5iuyC2D1 https://t.co/9ivp6LdvK4 12 minutes ago

1027kj103

KJ103 Amanda Bynes is engaged! 💍 https://t.co/p6pZjpmGmx 12 minutes ago

thenationroar

thenationroar Amanda Bynes Is Engaged to 'the Love of My Life!' — See the Ring - https://t.co/9wW7eHXE0c 25 minutes ago

radionow1057

Now 105.7 Binghamton Amanda Bynes Announces She's Engaged To The 'Love Of My Life': See Her Ring https://t.co/pFlFWbomRG 26 minutes ago

JohnPinder_

John Pinder Fox News: Amanda Bynes announces she's engaged to the 'love of my life'. https://t.co/8gyH4LKy8l via @GoogleNews 45 minutes ago

extratv

ExtraTV Amanda Bynes is engaged... and showing off her huge ring! Everything we know: https://t.co/fFXCwuDiNp https://t.co/Xsr5pw02yJ 55 minutes ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot RT @TMZ: The "She's the Man" star has a mystery fiancé! (via @toofab) https://t.co/WS8d6snkBx 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.