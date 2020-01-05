Siddhant Chaturvedi: Ranveer Singh and I were like a Bollywood couple
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () A year since his act as MC Sher in Gully Boy earned him the kind of stardom that every supporting actor can only dream of, Siddhant Chaturvedi tells mid-day that he struck a bond with co-actor Ranveer Singh, from day one. "One of our early shots was for the song Mere gully mein, and we were filming the end of it, first. We began...
