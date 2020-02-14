Global  

Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: Seriously, what is this randomness?

Mid-Day Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
**Love Aaj Kal*
*U/A: Romance*
*Dir: Imtiaz Ali*
*Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan*
*Rating:
**

If you want a simple gist of the 'nihayti' (full-on) randomness going on, in this morbid moroseness masquerading as a movie, then just consider one fact, to start with. That Randeep Hooda plays Kartik Aaryan in this...
