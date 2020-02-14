Billie Eilish drops 'James Bond' theme song 'No time to die'
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () Grammy winner Billie Eilish took fans on a musical ride as she dropped the much-awaited theme song for the forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die' on Friday. The news of Billie going to croon the theme song for the 25th instalment of the upcoming spy-thriller 'No Time to Die' has been the talk of the town ever since she was...
American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish has released her much-anticipated official 007 theme song. The 18-year old was tapped to record the theme song for the forthcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die”. The track, released by Eilish’s Interscope Records/Darkroom label, includes British...