Sandra Oh & Jodie Comer Take On Odd Jobs in 'Killing Eve' Season 3 Pics

Just Jared Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Eve and Villanelle are taking on the oddest jobs in these new pics from Killing Eve‘s upcoming season three. The third season continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the assassin without [...]
News video: Killing Eve Season 3 -Happy V Day

Killing Eve Season 3 -Happy V Day 00:15

 Killing Eve Season 3 -Happy V Day- Teaser (HD) Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer series Killing Eve centers on two women; Eve (Sandra Oh) is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn't fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is a mercurial, talented...

