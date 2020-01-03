Sandra Oh & Jodie Comer Take On Odd Jobs in 'Killing Eve' Season 3 Pics

Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Eve and Villanelle are taking on the oddest jobs in these new pics from Killing Eve‘s upcoming season three. The third season continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the assassin without [...] 👓 View full article

