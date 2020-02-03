Renee Zellweger cherishes London memories

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Renee Zellweger Honors Judy Garland She won the Leading Actress award at the ceremony in London. Credit: Celebrity Wire Duration: 00:54Published 2 weeks ago Renee Zellweger dedicates BAFTA win to Judy Garland Renee Zellweger dedicates BAFTA win to Judy Garland The actress won the Leading Actress award at the ceremony in London on Sunday for her portrayal of the late actress in the biographical movie 'Judy',.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:53Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this