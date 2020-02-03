Global  

Renee Zellweger cherishes London memories

ContactMusic Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
 Renee Zellweger feels "so, so lucky" to have great memories of working in London on the 'Bridget Jones' Diary' movies.

