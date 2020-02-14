Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 1: The romance-drama rakes in Rs 12.40 crore

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 1: The romance-drama rakes in Rs 12.40 crore

Mid-Day Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal hit screens on February 14 and has already raked in Rs 12.40 crore at the box office! Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film seems to have struck a chord with the audiences, considering that it was released on Valentine's Day.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pinkvilla - Published < > Embed
News video: Love Aaj Kal HONEST Public Review_ Hit or Flop

Love Aaj Kal HONEST Public Review_ Hit or Flop 04:31

 Love Aaj Kal HONEST Public Review_ Hit or Flop

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Love Aajkal' crosses over Rs 12 cr on Day 1 [Video]'Love Aajkal' crosses over Rs 12 cr on Day 1

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's latest release "Love Aajkal" starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan has raked in over Rs 12 crore in the box office on the very first day.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:08Published

Love Aaj Kal stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan talk about Imtiaz Ali's process [Video]Love Aaj Kal stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan talk about Imtiaz Ali's process

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan talk to Hindustan Times about working with Imtiaz Ali in his latest film, Love Aaj Kal. They discuss his direction process and how he build Udaipur of the 1990s..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 11:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Love Aaj Kal box office: Kartik Aaryan - Sara Ali Khan's film mints Rs 12.40 crore on day one

Love Aaj Kal box office: Kartik Aaryan - Sara Ali Khan's film mints Rs 12.40 crore on day one beating the numbers of Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh
Bollywood Life

Bollywood news - Love Aaj Kal box office report: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Valentine's Day-special film packs solid total on Day 1

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's 'Love Aaj Kal' ruled the box office on Day 1, with collections of over 12 crore. The film got a boost due to Valentine's Day...
Zee News Also reported by •Indian ExpressDNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Radhe01_

Roar @TheAaryanKartik Love Aaj Kal opens to big number at the box office .A must watch film for everyone Love Aaj Kal https://t.co/HZ57eFdxin 31 seconds ago

carlfranzen

Carl Franzen RT @dlberes: There are these shopping malls in Mexico City called “Friki Plaza” that are like mini anime conventions. this one had a small… 33 seconds ago

DylanLarge11

Dylan Large RT @FootballManager: "Getting to work on the game that I’ve spent thousands of hours playing is incredible; it still feels a bit surreal to… 43 seconds ago

AjalaAanu

Aanuoluwapo RT @paystack: A Valentine's day surprise for the entire office. Happy love day team! 🎁✨❤️😊🌹✨ https://t.co/lbFJsfub1X 47 seconds ago

dharam13BJP

बंम कुमार बीजेपी🇮🇳🚩 RT @TweetChorni_: .@TheAaryanKartik gives a mega opening at the box office with Love Aaj Kal ... The actor opens to 12.40 Cr.. https://t.co… 52 seconds ago

doodoo1047

John Corden RT @AudreyAurus1: Stopping a 6 yrs old, born in the UK to reunite with his mum... Don't you just love how great Britain is right now?? Don'… 1 minute ago

mukeshparmar146

मुकेश परमार™ @TheAaryanKartik what a mega opening at the box office with Love Aaj Kal ... Guys watch this awesome movie. Now. https://t.co/A5LdKjYvCs 1 minute ago

KaunHoBae

Rahul Rajput .@TheAaryanKartik roars again at the box office.. Love Aaj Kal collected big number at the box office. 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.