Luke Bryan gushed about his relationship with Blake Shelton in an exclusive interview with OKMagazine.com. The “Knockin’ Boots” singer explained why their bromance is so special and hinted at a..

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton rule out album Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have no plans to make an album together. The couple previously released 'Go Ahead and Break My Heart' in 2016 and recently collaborated again on 'Nobody But You' and.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:03Published on January 27, 2020