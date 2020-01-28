Pic: Lisa welcomes her second baby boy

Global  

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Actress Lisa Haydon, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, has been blessed with a baby boy. Lisa and her husband Dino Lalvani welcomed their second baby recently and named him Leo.
