Ranveer directs VD at Filmfare Awards 2020

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020, which takes places tonight, live in Assam, will be telecasted on Feb 16, Colors TV at 9 PM. The show will also be simulcast on Filmfare's Instagram and Facebook pages.
‘Was introduced to hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur after first Filmfare win’: Vidya Balan [Video]‘Was introduced to hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur after first Filmfare win’: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan attended the press conference of Filmfare Awards 2020. The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards will be held on February 15 in Assam. Balan shared the experience of winning her first Filmfare Award.

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Best and worst dressed at the Filmfare awards 2019 [Video]Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Best and worst dressed at the Filmfare awards 2019

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Best and worst dressed at the Filmfare awards 2019

Pics of Ranveer from the Filmfare rehearsals

Ranveer Singh arrived in Guwahati on Friday for the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards which is all set to take place today in the evening. The actor was prepping up...
IndiaTimes

65th Filmfare Awards: Varun Dhawan to throw a sizzling performance

65th Filmfare Awards: Varun Dhawan to throw a sizzling performanceVarun Dhawan is gearing up to throw a power-packed and amazing performance at the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020. Varun Dhawan has given some hit dance numbers...
Mid-Day

