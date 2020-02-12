Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Atlanta rapper Future has come through with the soundtrack to everyone’s weekend goals. The hip-hop superstar has come through with his new star-studded “Life Is Good” remix. Big Facts: On Saturday, Future delivered the must-hear fire record to the masses. High-Key Details: Earlier in the week, Future shared a sneak peek at the epic remix. […]



The post Future Releases DaBaby + Lil Baby LIFE IS GOOD REMIX + It’s 100 Percent Fire: “Wake Up To Sex Like It’s Coffee” appeared first on . Atlanta rapper Future has come through with the soundtrack to everyone’s weekend goals. The hip-hop superstar has come through with his new star-studded “Life Is Good” remix. Big Facts: On Saturday, Future delivered the must-hear fire record to the masses. High-Key Details: Earlier in the week, Future shared a sneak peek at the epic remix. […]The post Future Releases DaBaby + Lil Baby LIFE IS GOOD REMIX + It’s 100 Percent Fire: “Wake Up To Sex Like It’s Coffee” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

